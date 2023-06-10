Debt servicing devours over half of budgetary outlay

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is facing a significant challenge in its fiscal landscape as the burden of debt servicing looms large, poised to consume a substantial portion of revenues in the upcoming fiscal year. This situation has far-reaching consequences for social and economic development spending. Notably, Pakistan’s total federal budget for FY24 amounts to Rs14.46 trillion, out of which an alarming Rs7.303 trillion has been earmarked to cover interest payments and loan repayments, both domestically and internationally. This hefty sum represents a notable 50.5 percent of the overall budget. They indicate a staggering increase of Rs1.783 trillion, or 32.3 percent, compared to the revised estimate of Rs5.52 trillion in the outgoing fiscal year. This surge highlights the mounting burden of public debt that the country is grappling with. The allocation for debt servicing in the upcoming fiscal year breaks down into Rs872.25 billion for foreign debt servicing and Rs6.43 trillion for domestic debt servicing. It is worth mentioning that the government had disbursed a substantial Rs5.52 trillion towards public debt servicing in FY-2023, surpassing the initially budgeted Rs3.95 trillion. The allocated amount for debt servicing in the upcoming fiscal year surpasses the previous year’s allocated expenditure on retiring public debt by a considerable Rs1.57 trillion, equivalent to a 39.75 percent increase. The rise in public debt occurs when an economy fails to cover its expenditures using its own resources, such as tax revenues, and instead turns to borrow from both local and foreign lenders to bridge the resulting fiscal deficit. Pakistan’s fiscal irresponsibility has reached alarming heights, with the nation’s public debt surging to a staggering Rs59.247 trillion by the end of March 2023. Astonishingly, within a mere one-year span, the PMLN-led coalition government burdened the country with over a third of this debt, amounting to Rs14.881 trillion. In its nearly four-year tenure, the previous administration had amassed Rs19.413 trillion in debt.

The total public debt, when measured against the country’s GDP, witnessed a slight decline to 70 percent by the end of March 2023, compared to 73.9 percent by the end of June 2022. This persistent accumulation of debt has unequivocally breached the stipulations set forth by the Fiscal Responsibility and Debt Limitation Act, which mandates maintaining the debt-to-GDP ratio below 60 percent. With a population of 229.22 million, each Pakistani citizen shoulders a per capita debt burden of Rs258,472. The overall public debt breakdown reveals that domestic debt stood at Rs35.07 trillion as of March, while external debt reached Rs24.17 trillion (equivalent to US$85.18 billion).Government documents attribute the exponential growth in external public debt to the substantial depreciation of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar, amounting to approximately 39 percent. Consequently, when converted into Pakistani rupees, the stock of external public debt soared.

Notably, gross external loan disbursements during the first nine months of FY23 amounted to $7.032 billion (excluding disbursements from Pakistan Banao Certificates, NPCs, and non-resident investment in government securities). Multilateral sources contributed significantly, accounting for 73 percent of the total disbursements, with the Asian Development Bank leading the way with $1.939 billion, followed by the World Bank with $1.218 billion and the IMF with $1.166 billion. Bilateral sources accounted for $995 million, or 14 percent, of the total disbursements, with the Saudi Oil Facility comprising approximately $883 million, while commercial loans contributed $900 million, largely representing the refinancing of maturing debts. During the first nine months of the fiscal year, public debt servicing, including interest and principal payments, consumed a substantial portion of the government’s expenditures, amounting to Rs3.58 trillion. Interest payments on the domestic debt alone reached Rs3.107 trillion, representing a 64 percent increase compared to the previous year.Meanwhile, interest expenses on external debt stood at Rs475 billion ($2.119 billion), marking a staggering 115 percent surge compared to the same period last year. This escalation can be attributed to the rise in global interest rates and devaluation of the Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

External public debt repayments during the first nine months of the fiscal year reached $11.4 billion, exceeding the $8.139 billion recorded during the corresponding period last year.