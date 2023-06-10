PPP frustrated over PMLN role in creation of Tareen’s party

ISLAMABAD: The major coalition partner of the federal government, the PPP, is annoyed with the PMLN on the establishment of the new party in Lahore. The PPP has asked the PMLN to explain its position on the issue as it is of the view that the creation of Jehangir Tareen’s party is the outcome of “blessings” of PMLN. Tareen is leaving for London on Saturday’s wee hours where he is expected to meet with PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif besides his medical checkup.Interestingly, the PPP leader and former president Asif Ali Zardari was in Lahore and had meetings with leaders from Punjab, especially of south Punjab who were joining the PPP in large numbers. Suddenly, the Istehkam Pakistan Party (IPP) came into being.The groups traditionally supporting the PMLN in the past joined the new party besides remnants of the PTI. The PPP viewed it as an attempt to subvert its efforts for gathering support in the province. Tareen’s party is also known for having its stronghold in south Punjab. Sources told The News here Friday that PPP stalwarts weren’t comfortable with their PMLN colleagues during the session. Most of the PPP leaders didn’t show up on the day of the budget presentation, which is an occasion which is celebrated by the ruling parties.

Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari both were conspicuous by their absence. PPP’s prominent members, like Mustafa Shah, belonging to interior Sindh, had an initial discussion about the issue with Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javaid Abbasi on Friday evening.Abbasi is also the chief whip of the ruling party. Immediately after the budget session’s first day proceedings were over, Mustafa Shah and Abbasi approached some other relevant ministers to sort out the matter.Later, Mustafa Shah told The News that if the issue is not resolved by Sunday, the tone and tenor of PPP members speeches would be different and the ruling party members might not like it.He said the PPP would express its “grievance” at an appropriate time. PMLN leaders weren’t available for comments.Sources pointed out that consultations between the top leaders of the ruling alliance couldn’t be ruled out in a day or two since the government was interested in resolving the issue before the resumption of the NA session on Monday.