Rs170bn set aside for two discretionary development programmes

ISLAMABAD: The government has proposed an allocation of Rs170 billion for two direct discretionary development programmes in the budget to attract voters in the upcoming general elections. These two development programs are the Prime Minister’s Initiatives with an allocation of Rs80 billion and Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP) for parliamentarians with Rs90 billion for the fiscal year 2023-24. However, the allocation for the much-awaited Mainline-1 project under CPEC is only Rs200 million in the PSDP for 2023-24, which is a meagre amount. For Diamer Bhasha-related funding, the government has allocated Rs20 billion for construction and Rs5 billion for land acquisition. In the budget for 2023-24, the government has unveiled a national development outlay of Rs2,709 billion, representing a 14 percent increase compared to the revised outlay of Rs2,385 billion.

The federal PSDP for 2023-24 has been set at Rs1,150 billion, including Rs75 billion in foreign aid and Rs200 billion for public-private partnership/built-operate-transfer (PPP/BOT). This represents an over 46 percent increase compared to last year’s revised budget of Rs787 billion, which included foreign aid of Rs68 billion and PPP/BOT provision of Rs73 billion. In the PSDP for 2023-24, the infrastructure sector is the primary responsibility of the federal government and has been given priority with a 52 percent share of Rs950 billion. The social sector follows with a 25 percent share, while balanced regional development (AJ&K, GB, and merged districts of KP) has a 12.4 percent share. The remaining funds are allocated to other sectors.

Within the infrastructure sector, a significant portion of the allocation goes to (a) transport and communications, with a 28 percent share for projects in NHA, railways, maritime affairs, defence production, and CPEC-related projects. (b) water resources receive an 11 percent share for large multipurpose dams, particularly Diamer-Bhasha, Mohmand, Dasu, K-IV, etc., and drainage projects. (c) energy receives a 9 percent share for power evacuation, expansion, and improvement of transmission lines and distribution systems. The allocation also includes operationalising special economic zones (SEZs) projects, among others. Equal importance has been given to the production and social sectors. The government has also planned to undertake important new initiatives under PSDP-2023-24.

The Prime Minister’s initiatives mainly include (i) the solarisation of farm tube-wells, (ii) the youth programme for small loans, (iii) the Pakistan Fund for Education, (iv) Support for IT Start-ups and Venture Capital, (v) Women Empowerment, (vi) Laptop Scheme, (vii) Green Revolution 2.0, (viii) Youth Skill Development, (ix) Establishment of Institutes for Sports, and (x) Hepatitis-C Control Programme. Other initiatives include the National Programme for Prevention of Diabetes, the National Multisectoral Nutrition Programme, the Establishment of Governance Innovation Lab, Women on Wheels, the Establishment of the National Fund for Addressing the Crisis of Out of School Children, the One Stop Service Center for Special Economic Zones, the Flood Protection Sector Programme (FPSP-III), and the National Centers for Quantum Computing, Manufacturing, Brand Development, etc.