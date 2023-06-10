BISP allocated Rs43.56bn, Baitul Maal Rs7.674bn

ISLAMABAD: As part of its effort to alleviate poverty in the country, the federal government increased allocations for the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) to the tune of Rs43.56 billion, in the federal budget announced for the fiscal year 2023-24. While announcing the budget, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said the BISP, being the main programme aimed at improving lives of hundreds of thousands deserving people all over the country, drew serious consideration of the government and especially during the floods earlier this year.The actual budgetary allocations for BISP for the year 2022-23 were Rs36.4bn, which were revised and enhanced to Rs41.24bn to help the poverty-stricken people. This year the government enhanced the budgetary allocations for the programme to Rs43.56bn to expand the sphere of the BISP.Another programme being run under the government for helping deserving and poor people in the country is Pakistan Baitul-Mal. Under this programme, the government enhanced the budgetary allocation to the tune of Rs1.85bn from Rs5.855bn to Rs7.674bn.The Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division has also received an increase of Rs1.05bn as compared to the last budget of 2022-23 where the allocations were Rs2.2bn, which have been revised to Rs3.25 billion.