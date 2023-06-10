Rs6.15bn allocated for NAB

ISLAMABAD: An allocation of Rs6.158 billion has been proposed for the National Accountability Bureau in the federal budget 2023-24. An amount of Rs5,233 billion was allocated for the outgoing fiscal year 2022-23 but it was revised to Rs5.16 billion. An allocation of Rs1.87 billion has been made for the NAB headquarters, Rs699.44 million for NAB Rawalpindi, Rs771.554 million for NAB Lahore, Rs312.558 million for NAB Multan, Rs558.048 million for NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar), Rs654.431 million for NAB Karachi, Rs295.768 million for NAB Sukkur, Rs436.306 million for NAB Quetta and Rs42.642 million for NAB’s sub-office Gilgit.
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence Khawaja Asif on Friday said the PTI Chairman Imran Khan would be interrogated...
NEW DELHI: Miss World 2023 beauty pageant is coming to India, which will host the 71st edition of Miss World. To...
LAHORE: The Punjab Management Service Association decided Friday to protest against ‘hostile attitude’ of powerful...
WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stressed consistent engagement with Pakistan as blanket ban on...
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said the federal government had...
WASHINGTON: Federal prosecutors unsealed a wide-ranging indictment of Donald Trump on Friday, accusing the former US...