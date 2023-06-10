 
close
Saturday June 10, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

Rs6.15bn allocated for NAB

By Asim Yasin
June 10, 2023

ISLAMABAD: An allocation of Rs6.158 billion has been proposed for the National Accountability Bureau in the federal budget 2023-24. An amount of Rs5,233 billion was allocated for the outgoing fiscal year 2022-23 but it was revised to Rs5.16 billion. An allocation of Rs1.87 billion has been made for the NAB headquarters, Rs699.44 million for NAB Rawalpindi, Rs771.554 million for NAB Lahore, Rs312.558 million for NAB Multan, Rs558.048 million for NAB Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar), Rs654.431 million for NAB Karachi, Rs295.768 million for NAB Sukkur, Rs436.306 million for NAB Quetta and Rs42.642 million for NAB’s sub-office Gilgit.