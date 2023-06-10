External loans, grants of $24bn projected

ISLAMABAD: The government has projected external loans and grants to the tune of approximately $24 billion, equivalent to Rs6.97 trillion in the upcoming budget, including new deposits of $2 billion from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and $1 billion from the UAE. According to the budget documents for 2023-24 tabled before the parliament, the government did not project Saudi Oil Facility (SOF) in the next budget for 2023-24 against revised estimates of Rs194.788 billion for the outgoing financial year.

However, Saudi Arabia’s Time Deposit will be jacked up to Rs870 billion in the next financial year against Rs447 billion for the outgoing financial year. The government is also eyeing to secure $2.2 billion or Rs696 billion from the IMF loan for budgetary support in the next financial year. The government is also projected to secure Chinese SAFE deposit of $4 billion equivalent in rupee term of Rs1.16 trillion in the next budget. The government will secure commercial loans of Rs1.3 trillion or over $4 billion in the next fiscal year. The government will launch international bonds to get Rs435 billion in the next financial year. Total projected foreign loans and grants have been estimated at Rs6.971 trillion for the next budget but repayments of loans would be standing at Rs4.398 trillion, so the net foreign loans and grants would be standing at Rs2.52 trillion in the upcoming budget for 2023-24.