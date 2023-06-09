Two killed in Morocco building collapse

RABAT: At least two people were killed and five injured on Thursday when a building collapsed in an industrial area near Morocco´s commercial capital of Casablanca, state media reported. “Two people were killed and five others were seriously injured in the partial collapse Thursday at dawn of a building at a textile company” in the town of Tit Mellil, local authorities told state news agency MAP. Rescue operations to search for three other people believed trapped under the rubble are still under way, they added. An investigation has begun into what caused the collapse, the news agency said, adding that the injured were taken to hospital to “receive the necessary care”.