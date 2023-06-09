China jails human rights lawyer for state subversion

BEIJING: China jailed a human rights lawyer for three and a half years for state subversion, his family said on Thursday, in the latest blow to the country´s embattled civil society under President Xi Jinping. Chang Weiping was sentenced by a court in northwestern China´s Shaanxi province, his wife Chen Zijuan confirmed to AFP.

Known for defending the rights of workers, women and religious and sexual minorities, Chang was seized by authorities in 2020 after releasing a video alleging that he had been tortured during a previous detention. He was later charged with the crime of “subversion of state power” and tried behind closed doors last year. His sentence means he will be eligible for release in July 2024, according to the US-based Chen, adding that her husband appeared to be in fragile health.