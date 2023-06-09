Greek priest suspended after girls help in ceremony

ATHENS: A priest in Athens has been suspended after including two girls as altar servers in a church service, angering hardliners in the country´s all-male Orthodox church, his parish and media reports said on Thursday. The parish of Saint Nicholas Ragavas in the the capital said Father Alexandros Kariotoglou had been “verbally” suspended by the head of the church of Greece, Archbishop Ieronymos.

The Church of Greece, which safeguards the country´s dominant Orthodox faith according to the Greek constitution, is all-male and staunchly conservative. It opposes same-sex relations, premarital sex and abortion, and also resisted efforts to limit liturgies and Holy Communion during the coronavirus pandemic.