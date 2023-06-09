Pakistan seeks US assistance to control infectious diseases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani health authorities on Thursday sought financial and technical assistance from the United States for prevention and control of infectious diseases. The assistance was sought during the dialogue between the United States and Pakistan health authorities at the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C). Pakistan’s side was led by health minister Abdul Qadir Patel, while Isobel Coleman, Deputy Administrator USAID represented the US. Pakistan and the United States affirmed their mutual commitment to continue close partnership in the health sector to combat infectious and non-communicable diseases, reduce malnutrition, strengthen the primary health care system and expand quality health services across Pakistan. Both countries acknowledged their long history of bilateral partnership in the health sector. For decades, the United States has invested in Pakistan’s health sector benefiting millions of Pakistanis. The United States has extended technical and financial assistance for provision of clean drinking water and sanitation services to more than 300,000 people across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh provinces.

The United States has donated more than 79 million safe and effective Covid-19 vaccines in partnership with COVAX; responded to outbreaks of HIV, typhoid fever, and other diseases in Pakistan and delivered health services to nearly 11 million women and children over the past seven years. Pakistan has been a strong partner in efforts to improve access to quality health services, increase budget allocations for health and invest in infrastructure to meet the health needs of the people of Pakistan. Both governments also resolved to continue deepening their bilateral partnership to address the health impacts of climate change and other environmental issues such as air quality. The delegations discussed the United States’ recent announcement of $16.4 million to combat malnutrition, as well as plans to invest $30 million in already approved FY 2022 resources via USAID programs to support health sector programming in Pakistan.