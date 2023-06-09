Partly cloudy forecast

LAHORE: Hot and dry weather with partly cloudy conditions was witnessed in the City here Thursday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a westerly wave was still affecting eastern and central areas of the country and likely to persist during next 24 hours. Thursday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat, Dalbandin, Nokkundi and Jacobabad where mercury reached 45°C, while in Lahore, it was 38.8°C and minimum was 23.8°C.
