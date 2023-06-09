Hospitals told to increase hygiene protocols, diagnostic procedures

LAHORE: In an effort to elevate healthcare standards, caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has issued instructions to enhance hygiene protocols and diagnostic procedures in teaching hospitals.Recognising the significance of scientific waste management, the chief minister has approved delegating the responsibility of hospital waste disposal to the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI). The PKLI administration has been tasked with formulating a comprehensive plan to enhance its capacity for the efficient disposal of medical waste generated by different hospitals.

To facilitate the proper disposal of waste, machinery, and a skilled workforce will be acquired by PKLI. Furthermore, the chief minister has emphasised the implementation of a system to conduct approximately 50 essential tests within teaching hospitals, while other tests will be carried out in PKLI labs. He stressed the need for PKLI to develop an organised mechanism, in consultation with the health department, to ensure smooth coordination.In addition, the chief minister directed the commencement of the nursing school at PKLI to promote high-quality education and training for nurses, a crucial step towards improving overall healthcare services.Promises Rs 1.5 million each for the heirs of the Neelum River incident victims. Heirs of eight deceased youths from Ichhra who fell from a jeep into the River Neelum met with caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi at the CM’s Office here on Thursday.Family members of three injured youths in the accident, namely Muhammad Fahad, Moin Ali, and Muhammad Hasnain, were also present on the occasion. Mohsin Naqvi, while announcing Rs 1.5 million each in financial assistance for the heirs of the deceased youths, said that they were a source of dependence and support for their families. Mohsin Naqvi remarked that financial assistance on behalf of the Punjab government was not a substitute for the lives of their loved ones.For those whose loved ones have passed away, their grief cannot be described in words.

Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep grief over the sorrowful incident with the heirs of deceased youths: Ghulam Miran, Azhar Ashraf, Umair Ahmed, Shahnawaz, Bilal Jillani, Waleed Abrar, Raheel Mahmood, and Rahim Khan. Mohsin Naqvi offered Fateha for the departed souls, consoled family members, and prayed for fortitude for the heirs to bear this irreparable loss.Mohsin Naqvi remarked that the Punjab government equally shares their grief. He stated that all our sympathies rest with the heirs of the deceased youths, and the Punjab government is standing with the bereaved families.He stated that the injured youths would be provided with all necessary treatment facilities. The Provincial Minister for Health, Dr. Javed Akram, will monitor the treatment of the injured youths. Mohsin Naqvi lauded the fact that Rescue 1122 worked day and night to search for the bodies.Provincial Ministers Amir Mir, Dr. Javed Akram, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Information, Commissioner Lahore Division, DG Rescue-1122, Deputy Commissioner Lahore, DG Provincial Disaster Management Authority, and the officials concerned were also present.

Condemns firing

incident: The caretaker chief minister condemned the firing at police officials in the Mingora area of Swat and conveyed profound sadness and anguish over the martyrdom of two policemen. He extended condolences to the grieving families and prayed for the elevated rank of the martyrs.Elite Police passing out: Caretaker chief minister will be the Chief Guest of 24th Basic Elite Course Passing Out Parade of Elite Police personnel. Caretaker CM will inspect the passing out parade and distribute prizes among the police personnel for showing excellent performance in the course. Passing out Parade will be held at Elite Police Training School Bedian Road today (Friday)

morning.