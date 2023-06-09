Habitual hoax callers to face FIRs, trials

LAHORE: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) is issuing warning to 200 top hoax callers about their illegal activity every month. Despite the warning, those making unnecessary calls on 15 will now face FIRs and trials. It is pertinent to mention here that the 15 emergency helpline is a free service of the government for the convenience of citizens in distress. PSCA spokesperson said that 2570,859 calls were received from all over Punjab on emergency 15 in May, out of which 222,816 calls were based on facts and immediate police assistance was provided. Among the calls received, 15 lakh 49 thousand 868 calls were irrelevant. In May, 10 people, including children, were reunited with the help of PSCA Lost and Found

Centre.