KP govt to establish modern research centre

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education, Mohammad Adnan Jalil on Wednesday said that the provincial government was going to establish an independent and modern research and development centre at Industry and Commerce Department for the purpose of better utilisation of the economic and natural resources to benefit the people of the province.
He said that the proposed centre would be to conduct research for full use of the natural and economic resources of the province. In this connection, a delegation headed by Dr. Raheel Ahmed Siddiqui, provincial team leader of the Commonwealth funded Project Sub-National Governance Programme also called on the provincial minister and discussed the proposed project of the research and development centre with him.
