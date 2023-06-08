Madrassa sets up school for destitute, orphans in Khyber

LANDIKOTAL: A madrassa, Al-Jamia Islamia Al-Farooqia, on Wednesday opened a private school system where poor and orphan children would be provided free schooling in Shakas area of Jamrud in Khyber district.The Dawn Harvard School System Director Dr Sayed Muhammad Hafiz formally inaugurated the school in Shakas. A large number of religious scholars, educationists, locals, teachers, students and civil society members attended the opening ceremony.Caretaker Minister for Relief and Rehabilitation Taj Muhammad Afridi was the chief guest on occasion.

Dawn Harvard School System director Sayed Muhammad Hafiz while addressing the gathering said that the school would be of international standards in all its educational and recreational activities. He said orphans would get free books, uniforms, boarding and lodging in the school. He said a free hostel facility was also established for orphans in the school’s premises.

He said that so far 200 students have enrolled and admissions would continue for the next several weeks.He said that besides the formal education, they were focusing on character building and leadership qualities of the enrolled students. He said the aim of the combined school system was to prepare religious scholars, engineers, doctors and teachers and polish youth to work for the country’s development in the future.“The school is equipped with modern digital books lab and computers linked with international educational institutions so that students could remain in touch with students abroad,” said Dr Sayed Muhammad Hafiz.