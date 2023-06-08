Research on botanical forests highlighted

LAHORE:Research on botanical forests was highlighted in a meeting chaired by Senior Member Board of Revenue, Punjab, Nabeel Javed at the Board of Revenue's committee room here on Wednesday. The meeting discussed research studies on botanical forests. The meeting was attended by the Secretary of Colonies, ADC (R), of Lahore and Sheikhupura, and officials from the Forest Department. CEO of Ravi Urban Development Authority, Imran Amin, highlighted the significance of the botanical grove, emphasising that percolation farms and water bodies would play crucial roles in the proposed forest. He said tree-houses, greenhouses, birdhouses, and butterfly houses would also be notable features of the proposed arboretum.

The establishment of botanical gardens would open up new avenues for scientific research. Imran Amin also provided information on the Rakh Jhok jungle, which is the first smart forest in Punjab. SMBR Nabeel Javed stated that instructions have been issued to districts and departments throughout the province to increase tree cover. Recognising the importance of urban forests and woodlands for a healthy environment, the Punjab government is fully committed to creating a better environment for future generations, he said.