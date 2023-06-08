Woman shot dead by brother-in-law

LAHORE:A woman was shot dead by her brother-in-law over a domestic issue in Nawan Kot area here on Saturday. Accused identified as Zaheer Abbas had a dispute with his widow sister-in-law identified as Qurat ul Ain over a domestic issue. A police team removed the body to morgue for autopsy. The accused has been arrested and a case has been registered against him.
A shopkeeper has been shot at and injured during a robbery in Chuhng. The victim identified as Ali was at an LPG shop when unidentified robbers entered the shop and looted cash at a gunpoint. The victim offered resistance on which the suspects opened firing at him. He received bullet injuries and was shifted to nearby hospital. In another incident, a fruit vendor has been shot at and injured by a customer over a rate issue. The unidentified suspect had an exchange of words with the victim over rate of fruits. The suspect opened firing and injured him.
