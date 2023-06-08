Scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with scattered rain was observed in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country while a westerly wave was still affecting eastern and central parts of the country and likely to persist during next 48 hours.

They predicted that mainly hot and dry weather was expected in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thunderstorm (with isolated hailstorm) was likely in Northeast and South Punjab, Islamabad, Upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Northeast Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Wednesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 50°C, while in Lahore, it was 34°C and minimum was 20.6°C.

Meanwhile, provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Imran Qureshi has said that according to the meteorological department, most districts of the province will experience dry and hot weather today (Thursday). He urged all relevant officers to be prepared to deal with emergencies and ensure presence in vulnerable areas along with dewatering sets and other equipment to facilitate drainage during rainfall.