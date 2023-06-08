Internal transfer of registries: Commissioner orders action against housing societies

LAHORE:Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that action should be taken against the housing societies involved in internal transfer of registries. He said e-registration of properties was a revolutionary programme and all districts must focus on it. Commissioner sought a report from all the DCs regarding the status of petrol pumps set up on state land. Commissioner while presiding over the meeting said that the work of the mutation of registries was being completed on priorities. District and LDA teams will work jointly for audit and monitoring of societies.

Commissioner chaired a meeting Wednesday regarding revenue records, price control, cattle markets, flood control arrangements, e-registration and other subjects in his office. The meeting was attended by DC Lahore Rafia Haider, Additional Commissioner Hamid Malhi, Wasa MD Ghafran Ahmed and other officers. DCs of other districts joined the meeting via a video link.