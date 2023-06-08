Body of woman found

LAHORE: Body of a 35-year-old woman with torture marks was found from a deserted place in Hayer police limits. A passerby had spotted the body dumped near Askari-XI and informed the police. A team reached the spot and moved it to morgue for autopsy. In another incident, a man died after falling into a drain in Naseerabad. The victim identified as Ali Raza Makhdoom of Nawaz Sharif Colony slipped into a drain in Chungi Amar Sidhu and died. In another incident reported in Nawankot, a youth claimed his life by stabbing himself to death. The victim was identified as Abbas Haider.