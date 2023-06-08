Man kills stepfather in Baldia Town

A man allegedly shot and killed his stepfather in the Gulshan-e-Ghazi area of Baldia Town on Wednesday.The suspect, identified as Zaibullah, son of Zubair, managed to flee the scene after the incident. The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Yousuf, son of Fazal. Authorities were alerted to the incident, and both the police and rescuers quickly arrived at the location. They rushed the critically injured victim to the Civil Hospital, Karachi. Unfortunately, despite medical efforts, Yousuf succumbed to his injuries.

According to SHO Ittehad Town police station Imdad Ali, the deceased was shot dead by his stepson, namely Zaibullah, son of Zubair, and then escaped. The officer further stated that Zubair, the father of the absconding suspect, had divorced his wife, and after one and a half years, the suspect’s mother had remarried a citizen named Yousuf.

The SHO explained that Zubibullah had visited his mother's house to meet her. After the meeting, he shot his stepfather in the street before leaving the house and then escaped. The bullet struck the victim's chest, causing serious injuries. The stepfather was immediately rushed to the hospital but unfortunately did not survive.According to the police, the suspect was a resident of Al-Asif Square in Sohrab Goth and belonged to Bajaur Agency. Authorities were actively searching for his arrest. A case has been registered, and further investigation is under way.