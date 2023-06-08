Members on reserved seats of KMC City Council take oath

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon administered on Wednesday oath to the members of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) City Council elected on the reserved seats.The oath-taking ceremony was held at the City Council Hall. A total of 121 City Council members have been elected on the reserved seats under the Sindh Local Government Act. However, not all of them took oath on Wednesday. Those who did not show up at the oath-taking ceremony included Noor Jahan and Laila Parveen from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Iqbal Bano.
KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain also witnessed the administration of oath to the City Council members elected on the reserved seats. The reserved seats in the KMC City Council were allocated to various political parties based on their success in the union committee elections. These reserved seats are for categories of women, labour, minorities, youth, disabled persons and transgender people.
Among the 81 seats reserved for women, the PPP secured 34 seats, followed by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) with 29 seats, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with 14 seats, PML-N with three seats, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) with one seat.On the 12 seats reserved for the youth, the PPP won five seats, the JI four, the PTI two and the PML-N one seat. These four parties clinched the same number of seats each on the 12 reserved seats for the labour category and as many seats for the minorities category. There are only two reserved seats each for the disabled and transgender persons in the City Council. The PPP and JI won one seat each in both the categories.
KARACHI: Salim Habib University, Karachi, held its first Convocatio in its MBB Auditorium, in which degrees were...
A cyclone in the Arabian Sea has intensified into a very severe cyclonic storm and is 1,260 kilometers south of...
Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon has warned of action against the illegal increase in the price of milk in...
An online cab driver was shot dead by unknown armed suspects when he resisted a mugging attempt in Block 13-A of...
RevisitThe Sanat Initiative is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Muhammad Atif Khan. Titled ‘Revisit’,...
Up to 54 per cent of the villages in the province are without electricity, the Sindh Assembly was informed on...