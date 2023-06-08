Members on reserved seats of KMC City Council take oath

Karachi Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Memon administered on Wednesday oath to the members of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) City Council elected on the reserved seats.The oath-taking ceremony was held at the City Council Hall. A total of 121 City Council members have been elected on the reserved seats under the Sindh Local Government Act. However, not all of them took oath on Wednesday. Those who did not show up at the oath-taking ceremony included Noor Jahan and Laila Parveen from the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Iqbal Bano.

KMC Metropolitan Commissioner Syed Shujaat Hussain also witnessed the administration of oath to the City Council members elected on the reserved seats. The reserved seats in the KMC City Council were allocated to various political parties based on their success in the union committee elections. These reserved seats are for categories of women, labour, minorities, youth, disabled persons and transgender people.

Among the 81 seats reserved for women, the PPP secured 34 seats, followed by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) with 29 seats, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) with 14 seats, PML-N with three seats, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) with one seat.On the 12 seats reserved for the youth, the PPP won five seats, the JI four, the PTI two and the PML-N one seat. These four parties clinched the same number of seats each on the 12 reserved seats for the labour category and as many seats for the minorities category. There are only two reserved seats each for the disabled and transgender persons in the City Council. The PPP and JI won one seat each in both the categories.