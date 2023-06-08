Belarus pardons jailed student detained in plane diversion

MOSCOW: Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has pardoned Sofia Sapega, a student arrested with her partner, the dissident Roman Protasevich, when their plane was forcibly grounded in 2021. Sapega, a 25-year-old Russian citizen, had been sentenced to six years in prison for “inciting social hatred” and “violence or threats”.

The Belarusian state-run news agency said Lukashenko signed a decree pardoning Sapega, who was handed over to a delegation from the Primorye region, where she is from. “Our compatriot Sofia Sapega received a unique chance to start her life anew. She is free after my appeal,” Oleg Kozhemyako, Primorye´s governor, said on Telegram. He posted a video of himself greeting Sapega outside an official building in Belarus.

“It´s not me who you need to thank, but the president,” Kozhemyako said, and Sapega complied, having asked for the pardon in June 2022. Sapega was detained with Protasevich, a Belarusian opposition activist, in May 2021 when their Ryanair flight from Greece to Lithuania was grounded as it passed over Belarus.