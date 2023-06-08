US ex-school guard on trial for inaction during school shooting

FORT LAUDERDALE, United States: A former sheriff´s deputy went on trial on Wednesday charged with failing to intervene during the February 2018 shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Scot Peterson, 60, has pleaded not guilty to charges of felony child neglect, culpable negligence and one count of perjury.

Peterson is believed to be the first police officer facing charges in the United States for failing to take action during a school shooting. A former student at the school, Nikolas Cruz, is serving a life sentence for the murders of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

On February 14, 2018, the then-19-year-old Cruz walked into the school carrying a semiautomatic rifle. He had been expelled a year earlier for disciplinary reasons. In nine minutes, he killed 17 people and wounded another 17 before fleeing.