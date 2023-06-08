White Florida woman arrested for fatally shooting Black neighbour

MIAMI: A Florida woman has been arrested for fatally shooting her neighbour through a door in an allegedly racially-charged confrontation over the slain woman´s children. Susan Lorincz, 58, has been taken into custody on manslaughter charges for the death of 35-year-old Ajike Owens, the Marion County Sheriff´s Office said in a statement.

Lorincz is white while Owens, the mother of four children, is Black. Lorincz was arrested on Tuesday, four days after the shooting which took place at an apartment complex in the central city of Ocala, the sheriff´s office said. It said Lorincz had been angry at Owens´ children, who were playing in a field close to her home, and was heard yelling at them by another neighbor. “During this argument, Lorincz threw a roller skate at Owens´ 10-year-old son, striking the child in the toe,” the sheriff´s office said.