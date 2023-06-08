Six Iraqi Yazidis abducted by IS reunite with families

DOHUK, Iraq: Six women from Iraq´s Yazidi minority were reunited with relatives on Wednesday, nearly nine years after being abducted by terrorists of the Islamic State group. The rescue of the women, now mostly in their early 20s, had been announced on Saturday by Nobel Peace Prize winner and Yazidi campaigner Nadia Murad.

There was music and celebrations on Wednesday as the women joined their families at a park in Dohuk in Iraq´s northern autonomous Kurdish region, an AFP correspondent said. “I am very happy to be reunited with my family,” said one former captive aged 22, whose name was withheld out of concern for her safety. “I hadn´t seen them for nine years. I didn´t expect that to happen.” She said she did not wish to comment about her detention.

Khairi Bouzani from Kurdistan´s Kidnapped Yazidi Rescue Office, which oversees cases of missing Yazidis, said the six were first sent to Turkiye being freed before travelling on to Iraqi Kurdistan.