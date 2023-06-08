Employees unhappy as Iran adopts new summer office hours

TEHRAN: Iran has changed government workers´ office hours in the summer to try to reduce increased energy consumption, but media reports said some employees are unhappy with the early start. The new working hours for the next three months, from 06:00 (0330 GMT) to 13:00, came into effect this week. They are intended to address problems the country faces during the heat of the summer when power consumption peaks.

Many people are said to be struggling to adapt to the new six o´clock start, however. The revised summer hours came about after parliament approved a new law from the start of the Iranian calendar year in March 2023, mandating that the government no longer observe daylight saving time.