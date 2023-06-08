Oceans warmer last month than any May on record

PARIS: Global oceans were warmer last month than any other May in records stretching back to the 19th century, the European Union´s climate monitoring unit reported on Wednesday. Sea temperatures at a depth of about 10 metres were a quarter of a degree Celsius higher than ice-free oceans in May averaged across 1991 to 2020, according to the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S).

Year-round, long-term trends have added 0.6C to the ocean´s surface waters in 40 years, said C3S deputy director Samantha Burgess, noting that April had also seen a new record for heat. Temperatures over the ocean could be further boosted in coming months “as we are seeing the El Nino signal continuing to emerge in the equatorial Pacific,” she said in a statement, referring to a periodic, natural shift in ocean winds that enhances warming globally.

Above water and over land, meanwhile, Earth´s surface temperature last month tied as the second hottest for May, according to C3S. The Copernicus finding are based on computer-generated models that draw on billions of measurements from satellites, ships, aircraft and weather stations worldwide. Oceans, which cover 70 percent of Earth´s surface, have kept the planet liveable as global warming caused by human activity -- mainly the burning of fossil fuels -- has accelerated.