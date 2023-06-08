Hawaii volcano erupts again

LOS ANGELES: One of the world´s most active volcanoes has erupted again, with lava spewing from Kilauea in Hawaii on Wednesday. Footage showed fissures have opened up at the base of a crater on the volcano, which regularly springs to life, with vulcanologists calling the eruption “dynamic.”

Scientists at the United States Geological Survey said they began detecting activity early on Wednesday morning, all well within the confines of the Hawai´i Volcanoes National Park, and away from population centres. “High levels of volcanic gas are the primary hazard of concern, as this hazard can have far-reaching effects down-wind,” the USGS said. “As (sulphur dioxide) is released from the summit, it will react in the atmosphere to create the visible haze known as vog (volcanic smog) that has been observed downwind of Kilauea. “