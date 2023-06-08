Indian train service resumes after deadly crash

KOLKATA: One of the train services involved in a triple collision in India´s deadliest railway disaster for decades resumed journeys on Wednesday, as officials revised the death toll up to 288. “The Coromandal Express is back on track,” railway spokesman Aditya Kumar Chaudhary said, with a train departing Shalimar station near Kolkata on Wednesday afternoon on a 25-hour journey south to Chennai.

The train, which was full, chugged out of the station five minutes behind the scheduled time as scores of people looked on. The service was one of three trains involved in the crash near Balasore in the eastern state of Odisha on Friday. As usual, long and winding queues formed for the train´s unreserved section. “Four friends who were travelling on the ill-fated train went missing after the accident on Friday,” said Samaresh Mondal, 30, a migrant worker in the line.