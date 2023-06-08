Two dead, five injured in US school graduation shooting

WASHINGTON: Two people were killed and five injured late on Tuesday during a shooting near a high school graduation in the US state of Virginia, police said, the latest in an epidemic of mass shootings plaguing the country. The shooting took place around 5 pm (2100 GMT) outside a theater in the state capital of Richmond, where students from a local high school were celebrating their graduation, Richmond interim police chief Rick Edwards told reporters. The deceased included an 18-year-old graduate and a 36-year-old man, he added. Of the five injured, one remained in critical condition.