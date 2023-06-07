NAB summons Farah Gogi, husband tomorrow

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Farah Gogi and her husband Ahsan Jameel Gujjar for June 8 in an inquiry related to assets beyond means.

The NAB has claimed it has found 117 domestic and four foreign bank accounts in the name of Farhat Shahzadi alias Farah Gogi and Ahsan Jameel Gujjar.The bureau claims it has obtained the record of transactions of Rs4.5

billion leading to Gogi and Gujjar along with many properties. A large sum of money has been whitened by the couple, the bureau says.