Tributes paid to martyred security men

WANA: The District Youth Office on Monday arranged a function at Zam Governor Model School with the support of district administration to pay tribute to the martyrs of the security forces. Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance & Planning) Ijaz Akhtar was the chief guest. Students from various schools presented the national anthem and tableaus besides delivering speeches.

A good number of people from other walks of life participated in the event. At the end of the programme, the people collectively offered a special prayer for the martyrs who laid down their lives for the sake of the country. Paying glowing tributes to the martyrs, the tribal elders said the security forces had rendered sacrifices for the restoration of the peace in the country.