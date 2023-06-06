Summer break in Punjab campuses starts

LAHORE:Annual summer vacation in public and private sector schools and colleges across Punjab will start from Tuesday (today). The summer break will continue from June 06 till August 20, 2023 and campuses will reopen on August 21, 2023. However, BS 4-year Degree Programmes/ Associate Degree Programmes (ADPs) shall continue to function and all examinations shall be held as per the notified schedule for boards and universities. Meanwhile for schools, District Education Authority (DEA) Lahore has warned that no private school would be allowed to hold summer camps or conduct exams during the summer break. CEO DEA Lahore Pervaiz Akhtar has formed several committees to monitor private schools. These committees will submit reports to the DEA Lahore on a daily basis.

Skill Summer Camp workshop visited

Dr Syed Ansar Azhar, DPI Colleges Punjab and Director Colleges Lahore Division Mian Zahid, along with Secretary Industry, Secretary Higher Education and Secretary Schools, visited the Skill Summer Camp 2023 workshop on Monday. DPI Colleges Punjab Dr Syed Ansar informed the children about this programme and checked the children’s attendance.