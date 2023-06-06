City receives trace

LAHORE:Scattered rain was witnessed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Various areas witnessed scattered and trace rain in the afternoon while earlier partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed. After the rain, mercury started to come down. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat and Sibbi where mercury reached 45°C, while in Lahore, it was 38.3°C and minimum was 25.8°C.
LAHORE:Punjab University School of Communication Studies organised a cake-cutting ceremony of 21st anniversary of FM...
LAHORE:Water and Sanitation Agency has crossed an important milestone in its history by recovering around Rs8 billion...
LAHORE:The University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences Lahore and the International Finance Corporation, which is a...
LAHORE:Under the Directorate of Information Technology of the University of Education Lahore, a smart classroom was...
LAHORE:Fatima Jinnah Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Khalid Masud Gondal has said the university has a plan...
LAHORE:The Punjab Emergency Service Department responded to 1,136 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab...