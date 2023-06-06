City receives trace

LAHORE:Scattered rain was witnessed in the City here Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Various areas witnessed scattered and trace rain in the afternoon while earlier partly cloudy weather with humid conditions was observed. After the rain, mercury started to come down. Monday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat and Sibbi where mercury reached 45°C, while in Lahore, it was 38.3°C and minimum was 25.8°C.