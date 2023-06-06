Illegal structures sealed, razed

LAHORE:On the directions of Commissioner Lahore and LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa, LDA teams conducted a grand operation in the vicinity of Jail Road against encroachments and illegal constructions on the parking space.

During the operation held on Monday, more than 60 shops, showrooms and bakeries were sealed and sheds, boards and porch of more than 80 shops were demolished. After the operation, traders of Jail Road staged a protest demonstration against the LDA and blocked the Jail Road by burning tyres. Several notices were issued to the sealed shops before operation and operation was conducted for ignoring the given instructions, LDA officials said. Commissioner Lahore ordered the LDA teams to file cases against those who de-sealed the shops by themselves. The operation was launched with the MCL teams against those who didn’t allocate parking spaces and made illegal encroachments. During last week, LDA issued notices to violators on Jail Road, Johar Town and other important roads. Actions are being taken against those who do not take corrective measures. The operation was headed by Additional DG Housing. Heavy police personnel and heavy machinery participated in the operation. Town Planning Director Sidra Tabassum, Azhar Ali, Ali Abbas, Director of enforcement and others were also present.