PDMA seeks report on dams’ condition ahead of monsoon

LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue/Relief Commissioner, Punjab, Nabeel Javed has issued instructions to the commissioners and deputy commissioners to assess the condition of dams and embankments and submit a report to Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA).

During a briefing, Director-General of Provincial Disaster Management Authority Imran Qureshi provided an overview of the preparations for flood fighting in the province. He informed that flood plans had been received from all departments and districts of Punjab. The flood season in Punjab will commence on June 15 and continue until October 15. He stated that flood plans have been prepared to tackle possible rains and floods by line departments.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) director general (DG) has said 11 districts could be affected by floods and six districts might face urban flooding. He said this in a meeting held in the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA)'s committee room on Monday to review preparedness and arrangements to cope with monsoon rains and possible floods in Punjab. PDMA has a system in place to alert the districts concerned before the arrival of floodwaters in any of Punjab's rivers. Mock exercises have been completed in all districts to assess the preparedness of line departments, he said.

Nabeel Javed stated that all district emergency operation centres, including Provincial Control Room, should be fully activated, and rural reporting centers should also remain on alert. He emphasised the need for thorough checking of machinery and equipment used in floods and ensuring the completion of tenders for the procurement of food, transport, and other necessary items for flood-affected people. He urged them to establish rescue teams at the district and tehsil levels to provide timely assistance to people in emergencies. He emphasised the need to ensure the timely cleanliness of drains and nullahs to prevent urban flooding. He instructed PDMA to issue the provincial contingency plan before June 15 and urged all line departments to fulfill their responsibilities according to the provincial contingency plan and play their part in ensuring the safety of the people.

Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed also stated that suitable locations should be identified for the establishment of relief camps in flood-affected areas and encroachments on flood pathways should be eliminated. He added that line departments should maintain effective coordination with PDMA to ensure a timely response during emergencies.

The meeting was attended by Member (Tax) Tariq Qureshi, Member (Colonies) Muhammad Khan Ranjha, Secretary (Revenue) Mehr Shafqatullah Mushtaq, Director General Punjab Land Records Authority Saira Omar and officers of the PDMA. Divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners from across Punjab also attended the meeting via a video link.