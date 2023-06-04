Two arrested for ‘assaulting’ mentally challenged girl

HARIPUR: A criminal case was registered against two brothers and their mother for sexually assaulting a teenage girl and causing her forced abortion in the limits of Beer Police Station, police officials said on Saturday.The officials quoted the father of S Bibi, a 16-year-old victim from Badhora village, as saying that his daughter was mentally challenged and used to frequently visit Shafiqur Rehman’s home, one of their close relatives, to play with his children.The complainant told police that on the afternoon of May 3, his daughter complained of severe stomach pain and her mother

took her to a female doctor who carried out her tests and diagnosed her as four and a half months pregnant.He said that the victim disclosed to her mother that Umair and Atiq, sons of Shafiqur Rehman, had raped her about five months ago. On May 6, the victim again complained of pain in her stomach with bleeding which led to her miscarriage and later it was revealed that Nasreen Bibi, mother of two alleged rapists, forced the victim to consume some medicines on May 5, which led to severe bleeding and abortion, the complainant said.

On June 2, he told the police that he kept silent as the accused family pressured him socially through the local jirgas for not lodging an FIR. However, he decided to take a bold step of taking the accused to justice.

On the complaint of the victim’s father, the officials of Beer Police Station registered a criminal case against Umair, his brother Atiq, and their mother Nasreen Bibi under section 376/34, 338-C of the PPC and section 53 of KP Child Protection Act.

The police have arrested the accused Umair and Atiq while their mother was at large.