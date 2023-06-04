27 held with arms, drugs in Mardan raids

MARDAN: Police on Saturday arrested 27 persons and also recovered arms and drugs in search and strike operations.A police spokesman said that during actions in the precincts of Chura, Shergarh and City police stations, the police arrested two proclaimed offenders and 25 other suspects. The personnel also recovered 13 pistols, and bullets.Also, another nine persons were arrested under the tenants’ law as they had been staying in their areas without registering themselves with the respective police stations.In another raid, the police recovered 2.5kg charas from an accused in the Lundkhwar area of the district.

Meanwhile, the Najibur Rehman Bugvi distributed cash prizes among some officers who had performed well in policing in the district in certain cases recently. The DPO said that the cops working honestly would be rewarded and those found negligent would be punished, with the aim of maintaining law and order and security in the district.