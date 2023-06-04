School kits distributed among students with special needs

ABBOTTABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, in collaboration with UNICEF, distributed school learning kits among students of Special Education Centres in Battagram district on Saturday.These centers have been established in the hilly villages specifically for out-of-school children, aiming to provide them with access to quality education and inclusive learning opportunities.The school learning kits, consisting of essential educational materials, were distributed among students enrolled in the Special Education Centres. Each kit includes items such as bags, notebooks, pencils, erasers, sharpeners, rulers, and other stationery supplies necessary for effective learning.

The provision of these kits aims to empower students, enabling them to actively engage in the learning process and improve their educational outcomes.In the event, Female Training and Mentoring Officer Ain Nawaz and Kamran Khalil conducted a comprehensive briefing on the objectives of an ongoing project. The Project District Coordinator, Asfandyar Khan, also attended the event.Master trainer Syed Fawad Ali Shah told the audience that the project aims to bring positive change and development to Battagram district.

“Education is a fundamental right of every child, regardless of their background or circumstances. We are proud to work with our local partners to ensure that children in Battagram have access to quality education,” said Asfandyar Khan. Fahad Ali, the mentoring officer, said: “The distribution of school learning kits is a small but significant step towards creating an inclusive and enabling environment for all children to learn and thrive.”The Special Education Centers in Battagram have been established with the support of UNICEF to cater specifically to children who have been unable to attend regular schools due to various reasons, including disabilities, financial constraints, or geographic remoteness.

These centers provide tailored educational programs that address the unique needs of each student, fostering an inclusive and supportive learning environment.The initiative was made possible through the generous funding provided by UNICEF, a leading global organization dedicated to promoting the rights and well-being of every child. The distribution of school learning kits is part of UNICEF’s ongoing efforts to support education programs and ensure that children from marginalised communities receive the education they deserve.

The event was attended by community representatives, local education authorities, and students. The participants emphasised the importance of inclusive education and commended the collaborative efforts to ensure that children with disabilities or other barriers to education are not left behind.