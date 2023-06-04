One killed, another hurt in shooting at restaurant

Armed assailants opened fire on a restaurant in Malir near the Madina Market, specifically at the Khyber Hotel, on Saturday, resulting in the death of a man and injuries to another. According to the Al-Falah police, two suspects riding a motorbike approached the hotel and indiscriminately fired shots at two individuals present at the scene. The attackers fled the area after carrying out the assault.

The incident, marked by the sound of gunshots, caused panic and chaos among the bystanders. Rescue teams rushed the injured victim, identified as 30-year-old Javed, son of Saeed Khan, to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre. The other victim, identified as 30-year-old Rifatullah, son of Aurangzeb, succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital.

Preliminary investigations conducted by the police indicate that the motive behind the attack may be rooted in personal enmity. Law enforcement officials recovered 12 empty shells of a 9mm pistol from the crime scene. Police said the deceased hailed from Shah Latif Town, while the injured resided in Al-Falah’s Pathan Goth area.