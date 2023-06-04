Imran talking against state, its institutions to avoid legal action: Sharjeel

Sindh Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Memon has said Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Imran Khan talks against the state of Pakistan and its institutions in order to avoid due legal action against him.Speaking at a press conference here on Saturday, he said the national institutions had so far shown restraint and tolerance while dealing with the PTI chairman. He lamented that Khan had been spreading hatred among the minds of people against the national institutions.

Memon alleged that Khan’s speeches were full of hatred that continued till the present day, but he should know that the state, nation and the national institutions stood united, he added.He was of the view that it had become difficult for the PTI chairman to avoid due lawful action against him.

The provincial information minister said Khan in a recent interview with a foreign media agency had warned of a similar violent reaction in the country as happened on May 9 if he was imprisoned for the second time. He lamented that Khan had used his followers to work against the state. He said the PTI chairman had adopted a threatening tone after realising that the case against him had become stronger. He said Khan shouldn’t adopt a threatening posture if he was arrested as a result of charges of heinous nature pending against him.

Responding to a recent meeting between Karachi Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman and Imran Khan, Memon said the JI had approached the PTI chairman for getting his support for the upcoming city mayoral election while ignoring that student activists sympathetic to the JI (IJT activists) in the past had badly beaten up the PTI chairman on the campus of the University of Punjab.

He told media persons that the Sindh government’s Transport Department had sent a proposal to the cabinet for giving approval to purchasing another 500 buses for the people of Sindh. He hoped that the cabinet would approve the proposal.

The information minister said the provincial government would also launch a ‘People’s Taxi Service’ in line with its efforts to modernise public transport facilities in urban parts of the province.He also advised to the people to show utmost caution while using water, especially while performing ablution, due to rise in cases of Naegleria fowleri. He said the media should also perform its due role in spreading mass awareness in this regard.