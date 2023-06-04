Five-star Tongue strikes as England down gutsy Ireland

LONDON: England debutant fast bowler Josh Tongue marked his call-up to the Ashes squad with a five-wicket haul as England beat Ireland by 10 wickets in their warm-up match at Lord´s on Saturday.

After Tongue´s return of 5-66, it took England just four balls to score the 11 runs they needed for victory, with Zak Crawley hitting three fours off Mark Adair.

Ireland, yet to win any of their seven Tests, did well to take the match beyond tea on the third day of four as they avoided an innings defeat with a score of 362.

The tourists produced their own version of England´s aggressive ´Bazball´ batting style during a record Ireland stand of 163 between the seventh-wicket duo of Andy McBrine (86 not out) and Adair (88).

England´s win was built on an imposing first-innings total of 524-4 declared featuring player of the match Ollie Pope´s 205 and Ben Duckett´s 182.

Victory meant England had now won 11 of their 13 Tests under captain Ben Stokes -- who didn´t bat or bowl in this match -- and coach Brendon McCullum.

Score Board

England won the toss

Ireland 1st Innings 172

England 1st Innings 524/4d

Ireland 2nd Innings

Peter lbw b Tongue 11

McCollum retired hurt 12

Balbirnie (c) c Bairstow b Tongue 2

Harry c Brook b Tongue 51

Stirling c Bairstow b Tongue 15

Tucker b Leach 44

Campher c Stokes b Root 19

Andy McBrine not out 86

Adair c Bairstow b Potts 88

Hand c Crawley b Tongue 7

Graham Hume b Broad 14

Extras: (lb 8, nb 5) 13

Total: 86.2 Ov 362

Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-18, 2-25, 3-63, 4-126, 5-162, 6-162, 7-325, 8-340, 9-362

Bowling: Stuart Broad 14.2-2-62-1, Matthew Potts 21-3-77-1, Josh Tongue 21-2-66-5, Jack Leach 20-4-90-1, Joe Root 10-0-59-1

England 2nd Innings

Ben Duckett not out 12

Zak Crawley not out 0

Total: 0.4 Ov 12

Match result: Eng won by 10 wickets

Test debut: Josh Tongue, Fionn Hand

Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Paul Wilson