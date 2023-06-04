Five-star Tongue strikes as England down gutsy Ireland

LONDON: England debutant fast bowler Josh Tongue marked his call-up to the Ashes squad with a five-wicket haul as England beat Ireland by 10 wickets in their warm-up match at Lord´s on Saturday.
After Tongue´s return of 5-66, it took England just four balls to score the 11 runs they needed for victory, with Zak Crawley hitting three fours off Mark Adair.
Ireland, yet to win any of their seven Tests, did well to take the match beyond tea on the third day of four as they avoided an innings defeat with a score of 362.
The tourists produced their own version of England´s aggressive ´Bazball´ batting style during a record Ireland stand of 163 between the seventh-wicket duo of Andy McBrine (86 not out) and Adair (88).
England´s win was built on an imposing first-innings total of 524-4 declared featuring player of the match Ollie Pope´s 205 and Ben Duckett´s 182.
Victory meant England had now won 11 of their 13 Tests under captain Ben Stokes -- who didn´t bat or bowl in this match -- and coach Brendon McCullum.
Score Board
England won the toss
Ireland 1st Innings 172
England 1st Innings 524/4d
Ireland 2nd Innings
Peter lbw b Tongue 11
McCollum retired hurt 12
Balbirnie (c) c Bairstow b Tongue 2
Harry c Brook b Tongue 51
Stirling c Bairstow b Tongue 15
Tucker b Leach 44
Campher c Stokes b Root 19
Andy McBrine not out 86
Adair c Bairstow b Potts 88
Hand c Crawley b Tongue 7
Graham Hume b Broad 14
Extras: (lb 8, nb 5) 13
Total: 86.2 Ov 362
Fall of wickets: 1-16, 2-18, 2-25, 3-63, 4-126, 5-162, 6-162, 7-325, 8-340, 9-362
Bowling: Stuart Broad 14.2-2-62-1, Matthew Potts 21-3-77-1, Josh Tongue 21-2-66-5, Jack Leach 20-4-90-1, Joe Root 10-0-59-1
England 2nd Innings
Ben Duckett not out 12
Zak Crawley not out 0
Total: 0.4 Ov 12
Match result: Eng won by 10 wickets
Test debut: Josh Tongue, Fionn Hand
Umpires: Adrian Holdstock, Paul Wilson
ISLAMABAD: Maryam Malik and Amna Fayyaz made it to the final of women’s category in the Quaid-e-Azam National...
LONDON: Manchester City are one game away from a historic treble after Ilkay Gundogan scored twice to beat Manchester...
MADRID: Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio confirmed Saturday he is leaving the Spanish giants at the end of his...
LAHORE: Haider Hussain, the Secretary of the Pakistan Hockey Federation , Saturday appealed to Prime Minister Shehbaz...
PARIS: Lionel Messi arrived in France to a hero´s welcome, seen as the man who would deliver the Champions League for...
LAHORE: Challengers and Dynamites are all set for an exciting finale in the Pakistan Cup Women’s Cricket Tournament...