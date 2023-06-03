India says it hopes Beijing will allow Indian journalists to continue to work in China

NEW DELHI: India’s foreign ministry said on Friday it hoped Beijing would allow Indian journalists to continue to work in China, and said that New Delhi allows all foreign journalists to operate in India.The Indian statement came two days after China said it had taken “appropriate” action in response to India’s treatment of Chinese journalists. India and China, whose relations have nosedived since a deadly military clash on their Himalayan border in 2020, have been involved in a row over visas for each other’s journalists. It began in April after two Indian journalists posted in Beijing were barred from returning to their jobs in the Chinese capital from India.
