France to sell late Putin opponent’s Riviera chateau

MARSEILLE: French authorities have put up for sale a luxurious multi-million-euro chateau seized from the Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky who died in 2013 and was a sworn opponent of President Vladimir Putin, the agency handling confiscated assets said on Friday.Berezovsky acquired the Chateau de la Garoupe on the Cote d´Azur in the 1990s while post-Soviet Russia´s first president Boris Yeltsin was in power and the tycoon was considered one of the most powerful people in the country. But it was confiscated by French authorities in 2015, two years after Berezovsky was found dead in exile at his home in England in circumstances that have never been fully explained. He had by then become a bitter opponent of Putin.

The property was built on the prestigious Cap d´Antibes by the British industrialist and MP Charles McLaren, and its rich history has seen it associated with the likes of Pablo Picasso, Cole Porter and Ernest Hemingway.