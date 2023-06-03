France to sell late Putin opponent’s Riviera chateau

MARSEILLE: French authorities have put up for sale a luxurious multi-million-euro chateau seized from the Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky who died in 2013 and was a sworn opponent of President Vladimir Putin, the agency handling confiscated assets said on Friday.Berezovsky acquired the Chateau de la Garoupe on the Cote d´Azur in the 1990s while post-Soviet Russia´s first president Boris Yeltsin was in power and the tycoon was considered one of the most powerful people in the country. But it was confiscated by French authorities in 2015, two years after Berezovsky was found dead in exile at his home in England in circumstances that have never been fully explained. He had by then become a bitter opponent of Putin.
The property was built on the prestigious Cap d´Antibes by the British industrialist and MP Charles McLaren, and its rich history has seen it associated with the likes of Pablo Picasso, Cole Porter and Ernest Hemingway.
TRIPOLI: Forces of Libya´s Tripoli-based government launched drone strikes against suspected smuggling sites in the...
WASHINGTON: Ratings agency Fitch said on Friday that it is keeping the United States´ “AAA” credit rating on...
OTTAWA: Some 10,000 people on Friday were ordered to evacuate from a city in the Canadian province of Quebec in the...
PARIS: Iranian security forces opened fire on a protest sparked by the death of a student recently released from...
KHARTOUM: Shelling rocked greater Khartoum on Friday, as fighting between Sudan´s warring generals intensified...
ROME, Italy: The Italian coastguard announced on Friday that it had detained two German NGO vessels rescuing migrants...