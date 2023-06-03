American named as new Kosovo court prosecutor

THE HAGUE: The Kosovo war crimes tribunal in The Hague appointed American Kimberly West as its new prosecutor on Friday, after her predecessor left to lead a US probe against ex-president Donald Trump. West, a former US federal prosecutor, will take over cases at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers in the Dutch city including the high-profile trial of Kosovan former president Hashim Thaci. “It is an honour to have been selected for this important and challenging role,” West said in a statement “I am looking forward to joining the SPO (Specialist Prosecutor´s Office) and to taking its work forward.”