Body of girl found after migrant ships sink

SFAX, Tunisia: The Tunisian coastguard on Friday recovered the body of a young girl thought to have drowned when two vessels carrying migrants sank in the Mediterranean, a journalist working with AFP said. The body, dressed in a pink jumpsuit and grey woollen cap, was discovered by a patrol off Sfax, Tunisia´s second city, according to the journalist who was accompanying the coastguard. A coastguard official later told AFP that the child was a girl.
She was probably from Cameroon, as more than 200 Cameroonians had been rescued over the past two days, the coastguard undertaking the operation said. The child´s mother was believed to have been one of the people missing after the two boats sank earlier in the week, they added.
