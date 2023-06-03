Russian border region residents flee as shelling kills two

BELGOROD, Russia: Two civilians were killed on Friday in shelling on Russia´s Belgorod region on the border with Ukraine, while Moscow´s forces attacked Kyiv for a sixth day in a row.Over the past few days, thousands of residents have fled villages near Russia´s southwestern border with Ukraine as shelling has intensified. Residents from the town of Shebekino, which has been hard hit, have poured into the region´s main city, also called Belgorod.The regional Military Administration said in the evening that Russia fired 30 times at the border during the day, with rockets, mortars and artillery. At Belgorod´s sports arena, which has become the city´s biggest centre for displaced people, AFP journalists saw volunteers organising the transfer of displaced people to smaller dormitories.