Challengers, Dynamites in final

LAHORE: Challengers defeated Dynamites to qualify for the final of the one-day phase of Pakistan Cup at the State Bank Stadium in Karachi on Friday. Javeria Khan played a crucial role in Challengers' victory, scoring a half-century with 83 runs off 126 balls. She was supported by Fareeha Mehmood, who contributed 29 runs. The two formed a notable partnership of 75 runs for the fifth wicket. Challengers managed to post a total of 160 for seven in their allotted 45 overs. Nashra Sundhu was the standout bowler for Dynamites, taking two wickets for 25 runs from her nine overs.

In the chase, Dynamites got off to a decent start with their opening pair of Khadija Chishti and captain Sidra Amin, who provided a 43-run partnership. However, after the departure of Khadija, both Aima Saleem and Sidra Amin were dismissed by left-arm spinner Saima Malik. At that point, Aliya Riaz joined Sidra Amin and they stitched together a 26-run partnership. After Sidra's dismissal, Aliya continued to hold one end, but wickets kept falling at the other end. Dynamites lost their last seven wickets for 79 runs and were bowled out for 153 in 40.3 overs.

Aliya fought hard and scored 61 runs off 76 deliveries, including four fours and three sixes. Saima Malik and off-spinner Noreen Yaqoob were the standout bowlers for Challengers, both taking three wickets each. Omaima Sohail claimed two wickets for 28 runs.With this win, Challengers secured their second successive victory in the one-day phase of the tournament, while it was the first defeat for Dynamites. The two teams will meet again in the final of the tournament on Sunday (tomorrow). Dynamites finished at the top of the table with three wins from four matches. Challengers secured the second spot with two wins from four matches, while Blasters, led by Muneeba Ali, ended up in third place with one win from four matches.