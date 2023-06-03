 
Saturday June 03, 2023
Dhoni doing ‘well’ after knee surgery: team

By AFP
June 03, 2023

NEW DELHI: M.S. Dhoni is doing well after knee surgery, IPL champions Chennai Super Kings said Friday, as the skipper weighs up whether to play on. The 41-year-old former India captain played the just-concluded Indian Premier League season with his left knee heavily strapped. "The surgery has been done in Mumbai and he is well," Kasi Viswanathan, the Chennai Super Kings chief executive, told AFP.